Business
Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus likely to buy 26% stake in SBI General Insurance
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:35 PM IST
Of the 26 percent held by the Australian insurance company, 16.1 percent is likely to be acquired by Premji Invest and the rest 9.9 percent by Warbug Pincus.
The deal could be completed within the next 10 days.
The transaction will value SBI General Insurance at around Rs 12,000-12,500 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more