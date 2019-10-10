#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus likely to buy 26% stake in SBI General Insurance

Updated : October 10, 2019 03:35 PM IST

Of the 26 percent held by the Australian insurance company, 16.1 percent is likely to be acquired by Premji Invest and the rest 9.9 percent by Warbug Pincus.
The deal could be completed within the next 10 days.
The transaction will value SBI General Insurance at around Rs 12,000-12,500 crore. 
