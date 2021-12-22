Pre-budget consultations: Rationalising I-T slabs, infra status to digital services among top suggestions

At the pre-budget consultations convened virtually by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among the top suggestions made by the participating stakeholders were rationalisation of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services and incentives to hydrogen storage as well as fuel cell development. As per a ministry statement, the customary pre-budget meetings were held between December 15 and 22.

The eight meetings saw participating from more than 120 people representing seven stakeholder groups -- agriculture and agro-processing industry; industry, infrastructure and climate change; financial sector and capital markets; services and trade; social sector; trade union & labour organisation; and economists, the statement said.

Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda, Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma and Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj too were part of these meetings.

"The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various issues that included increased R&D spending, infrastructure status for digital services, incentives to hydrogen storage and fuel cell development, rationalisation of income tax slabs, investments in online safety measures etc, among others," the statement said.

This will be the fourth Budget presented by Sitharaman, who has was entrusted with the finance portfolio during Narendra Modi's second term as prime minister. The budget would presented against the backdrop of gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 impact. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be in double digits. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 percent in 2021-22.

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The Union Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.