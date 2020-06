Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Pralay Mondal as President of its retail, SME and IT operations.

CNBC-TV18 had first reported the development on June 15.

Mondal recently tendered his resignation as the Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank. “It’s an unanticipated but unavoidable development owing to some personal compulsions,” he had said in his statement on Monday.

Pralay Mondal, an IIT Kharagpur, an IIM Calcutta graduate has over 30 years of banking experience. Before joining Axis Bank, Mondal was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank. He had joined Axis Bank in April 2019 to head their Retail business, soon after Amitabh Chaudhry had taken over as the new Chief Executive Officer.

While Mondal could not immediately be reached, sources at Axis Bank had indicated his move to a smaller bank could be linked to personal, financial reasons. While Mondal is joining as a President at CSB Bank, for now, some of his associates CNBC-TV18 spoke to believe he could be considered as a candidate to head the bank after its current MD & CEO Rajendran Chinna Veerappan’s term ends.

Fairfax backed Catholic Syrian Bank had re-appointed Veerappan as MD & CEO of the bank in December 2019 for a period of three years, which ends on December 8, 2022.

In its statement, CSB Bank said that its board was convinced that Mondal is “the right person to help redefine customer experience and the brand promise at CSB, and to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the organization, especially in the retail and SME segments”.

CSB Bank’s MD & CEO CVR Rajendran said "We are delighted and excited with the appointment of Mr. Mondal as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) and look forward to his playing a key leadership role at the Bank. Mr Mondal is a proven trailblazer who brings strong commercial banking expertise and experience to CSB Bank."