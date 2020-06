Pralay Mondal, Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank has resigned from his position, a little over a year after he joined the bank.

The development was confirmed by an Axis Bank spokesperson. “Pralay Mondal, Executive Director (Retail Banking) at Axis bank, will be stepping down in the month of September 2020 to pursue other opportunities”, the bank said in a statement.

“It’s an unanticipated but unavoidable development owing to some personal compulsions. It has been an absolute honour to lead the Retail Banking team at Axis and together we have achieved a lot. Axis is a strong franchise and I will proudly admire as the business continues to grow in the years to come. I got the opportunity to work with a great leadership team and I wish the Bank all the very best in all its endeavours,” Pralay Mondal said in his statement.

A senior bank official who spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity said that Mondal resigned from the bank to head another smaller private sector bank. Another industry veteran said that Mondal may join as head of Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank, but CNBC-Tv18 could not confirm this information with Pralay Mondal.

An engineer from IIT, Kharagpur, and a management graduate from IIM, Calcutta, Mondal has over 30 years of experience in the field of banking. He joined Axis Bank in April 2019 to head their Retail business, soon after Amitabh Chaudhry had taken over as the new Chief Executive Officer.