Finance Potential successor has been with us for 25 years: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri Updated : July 18, 2020 08:09 PM IST CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the board had shortlisted three names, two internal and one external. With over 26 years clocked, Puri's not only the longest-running CEO for HDFC Bank, but for any bank in India. Last year, HDFC Bank had constituted a six-member search committee to replace Puri. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply