Potential successor has been with us for 25 years: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri

Aditya Puri, the Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, today said that his potential successor has been with the bank for 25 years, clearly indicating the preference given to internal candidates in the shortlist sent to RBI.

“There has been a lot of talk about the successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide,” Puri said.

Aditya Puri will hang his boots in October later this year, when he reaches the maximum age limit of 70 years, as laid down by the regulator for private bank chiefs. The question about who takes over to fill his large shoes has occupied market watchers’ minds for a long time.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the board had shortlisted three names, two internal and one external. Among the internal candidates picked by the board were Shashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad E Bharucha, and the sole external candidate was Sunil Garg of Citi.

Shashidhar Jagdishan, with over 29 years of experience, is currently the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility. He also joined the bank around 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function, and then went on to become Business Head - Finance in 1999 and Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.

Aditya Puri has led HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. With over 26 years clocked, he’s not only the longest-running CEO for HDFC Bank, but for any bank in India. Credited with scripting the bank’s success story, Puri has grown the bank’s balance sheet by a consistent 20 percent-plus annual growth rate to Rs 15,45,103 crore now through the economic upturns and downturns.

Sashi, as Sashidhar Jagdishan is popularly called, has emerged as the clear front-runner, with Puri dropping several hints about his role in bringing about the digital transformation in the bank to give it an edge above its peers. The “change agent”, as Sashi is referred to by Aditya Puri, has worked closely with Puri since he joined the bank in the 90s.

Insiders say Aditya Puri does little to hide his preference for Sashidhar Jagdishan as his successor and has been rallying behind him. Shadowing the CEO in all key meetings, sitting beside him through thousands of hours on multiple long-distance flights, people in the know say Sashidhar has been personally groomed by Aditya Puri to take on the top job at India’s most valuable bank. But the ball is now in RBI’s court, and the regulator will have the final say.