PoS is not just a vanilla solution for MSMEs but much beyond that

Point of sale (PoS) terminals have become very popular in this country over the last five years, and this trend is going to continue. There are several reasons fuelling the demand for PoS terminals.

The first factor being the government’s concerted efforts towards creating a digital economy and the increased focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This has encouraged merchants to accept multiple modes of digital payments.

There is, in fact, very interesting PwC data, which indicates that India has witnessed a 300 percent rise in the adoption of PoS terminals over the last five years. As per this data more than five million such terminals are already in circulation as of March 2020. My estimate is that with the significant change in consumer buying behaviour amid the Covid-19 pandemic will have contributed to many more of such machines getting installed across the country.

I foresee that the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to allow non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) enter the merchant acquiring business will lead to further demand for PoS terminals. I won’t be surprised if there is a multi-fold because of this single factor.

Small businesses and the MSME sector have been the biggest beneficiaries of the growth in PoS machine adoption. It has helped them reduce risk, improve revenues and eliminate the complexities of business operations. The continued growth in the adoption of PoS machines is a clear indication of changing consumer behaviour and cash-driven purchases being replaced with various forms of digital payments.

MSMEs, today, are looking for a one-stop solution to achieve all their payment needs. With increasing awareness and demand for contactless payments, MSMEs do not want different vendors for different payment options and then manually reconcile each of them separately.

Instead, MSMEs are keen to have a single player that can provide them with a range of solutions under one umbrella, such as card swipe, QR code, pay by link facilities and payment gateways. The buy now-pay later trend – a form of EMI – is also catching up fast, especially among the millennial generation.

In parallel, Covid-19’s impact on their business has led them to seek more value from the PoS machine. Technology has played a key enabler in bringing about innovations in the PoS terminal and providing support to merchants. fintechs and PoS providers are now looking at ways to offer value-added services to support small enterprises to run successful businesses while taking care of their payment requirements.

These services include lending through PoS loans, merchant financing, accounting and inventory management, and payroll management. Besides this, the industry is already witnessing the growth of Soft-PoS, which offers a wide range of benefits to customers and complements the terminals as well.

The PoS terminals are now bringing a revolution in the way merchants operate their businesses. For instance, PoS terminals enhanced with features to support UPI are in demand in large retail stores to speed up the billing process. The micro ATM (PoS terminals) sector is growing as it is being used widely for AePS-based payments. Another great innovation is to enable merchants to provide insurance policies to their customers through PoS.

Despite the good numbers in recent times, penetration of PoS machines is still significantly low in India compared to that in developed countries and emerging economies.

Most developed countries and emerging economies have less than 100 people per PoS terminal. This indicates the huge scope for further penetration of PoS machines, especially in Category Y and Z cities.

The number of merchants accepting digital payments has not risen as significantly as the number of customers who have shifted towards digital payments. There is huge gap between the adoption in tier 1 and 2 cities and tier 3–6 cities because of the lack of exposure to digital payments and the high-cost infrastructure for accepting digital payments. We can address this by providing merchants with innovative and cost-effective solutions for accepting digital payments. And with these innovations underway, we will only see this adoption grow multi-fold, leading to the growth of MSME sector.

The author, Ketan Patel, is CEO at Mswipe. The views expressed are personal