The owners of Kerala-based gold loan firm Popular Finance went absconding after several investors raised complaints of fraud by the company, leaving thousands of depositors in the lurch.

A lookout notice has been issued by the Pathanamthitta police against the company's board members, including managing partner Thomas Daniel Roy and his wife Prabha, who reportedly went missing. A lookout notice or circular is issued to alert authorities to restrict a person or criminal from crossing a border.

Popular Finance, headquartered in Pathanamthitta district, has been in the business of gold loans and taking deposits from people since 1965. The company has 247 branches in the state.

All branches of Popular Finance have been reportedly shut following uproar by customers after they learnt from recent reports that the company allegedly went into losses.

The depositors have complained that they have not received back their deposited money, according to the Pathanamthitta SP K.G. Simon. As per reports, hundreds of investors have not received their interest since April.

The company owes money to about 1,500 depositors, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), reports added.

“From our estimates, the depositors' loss would be to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. We have got enough proof to arrest the owners,” said Simon.

Various bank accounts of the owners have been blocked and the information has been given to authorities to ensure that they are not allowed to travel abroad.

All members of the board, including owner Daniel, have been booked under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, reported The News Minute, citing PS Rajesh, Inspector of Konni police station, who heads the investigation.

However, Daniel, in a press release said that this is a temporary phase of business getting affected due to COVID and that the firm will honour all its commitments. He sought nine months from the depositors to sort the issue.

“We have not gone missing, but given the present situation, we are just staying away and we will return,” Daniel added.