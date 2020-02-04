Poor digital experience may force 58% Indian online adults to switch banks

About 58 percent metropolitan Indian online adults may switch banks this year, according to a survey by market research firm Forrester.

"Poor digital experience" is one of the main reasons cited by people who said they want to switch their banks.

Other key factors for switching are poor customer service, lack of trust in the financial provider and the existence of better alternatives, the results showed.

The survey involved nearly 3,000 metro Indian online adults to understand their expectations when interacting with Indian financial services firms.

The research revealed that 83 percent of the participants want to be able to perform any financial task on a mobile device.

Nearly a third of the participants (31 percent) said they are unlikely to switch banks because they have had a good experience with their existing provider.

An almost equal number of adults (32 percent) said they will switch to a banking provider that focuses on "improving customers' financial well-being".