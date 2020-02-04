Finance
Poor digital experience may force 58% Indian online adults to switch banks
Updated : February 04, 2020 07:13 PM IST
Other key factors for switching are poor customer service, lack of trust in the financial provider and the existence of better alternatives, the results showed.
The survey involved nearly 3,000 metro Indian online adults to understand their expectations when interacting with Indian financial services firms.
The research revealed that 83 percent of the participants want to be able to perform any financial task on a mobile device.