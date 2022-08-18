Policybazaar hopes for profitability in 3-4 years but Street is not too convinced

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Policybazaar share price: Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of multinational fintech Policybazaar, declined more than 4 percent on Thursday, days after the company said it hopes to reach profitability in the next three to four years.

"We believe we should be increasing our profitability by Rs 150 crore from here onwards every passing year...I don't see that slowing down for the next three, four years at least...we believe the profitability could reach over the next four or five years if one breaks even by Q4," Yashish Dahiya, Chief Executive Officer of Policybazaar, said in an earnings conference call on August 10. The transcript of the call was released on Monday.

Investors on Dalal Street, however, do not seem too confident as Policybazaar shares declined more than 4 percent intraday. The stock has been witnessing a mixed trend since the announcement of its financial results last week and has since slipped 1.4 percent overall.

The company’s Executive Vice Chairman Alok Bansal said that its core business has been profitable for the last two quarters now and that should continue to build through the year-end.

“Over next few years starting from next financial year itself, we will continue to see this EBITDA being positive. In fact, the ESOP charges also will come down quite substantially because of the way accounting happens. So from 2024, '25, I think ESOP charges will be quite minuscule compared to the sort of EBITDA we will provide,” he said during the earnings call.

Dahiya and Bansal’s comments come after the company’s June 2022 ended quarter’s adjusted loss in earnings before interest, tax, depreciattion and amortisation (EBIDTA) — a key indicator of a company's profitability — stood at Rs 66 crore as against Rs 42 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

PB Fintech’s recorded a near 113 percent jump in its annual revenue to Rs 505 crore, on the back of a 50 percent growth in insurance premiums in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. It registered a 52 percent increase in insurance premiums at Rs 2,430 crore in the June quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Overall, the company reported a loss of Rs 204 crore, a steep increase from Rs 111 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results, the company said, "We aim to make every family in India have Health and Life insurance We are at an annual run rate of insurance premium of over Rs 9,700 crore growing at 2 percent YoY."