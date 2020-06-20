PNB Q4: One-third of book under moratorium; bank sees no significant COVID-19 impact on results going ahead

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said a third of its total book is under moratorium, but it does not believe there will be a significant impact of the current COVID-19 related events on its health.

"Thirty percent of our borrowers have opted for moratorium," managing director MD SS Mallikarjuna Rao told reporters in a press conference on Saturday, adding that most of these are retail and SME borrowers.

He did not detail how many corporate borrowers had opted for the RBI-permitted moratorium on repayments for six months.

In the notes to its accounts for the quarter ending March 2020, the bank said, "Despite these events and conditions, there would not be any significant impact on bank's results in future and going concern assumptions as at presently made."

Therefore, unlike its peers who have taken excess provisioning due to the likely impact of COVID-19 related hit on their balance sheets, PNB has kept aside 5 percent provisioning amounting to Rs 142.57 crore against the accounts under moratorium.

RBI has allowed banks to spread 10 percent provisioning requirement for accounts under moratorium over two quarters, i.e provide 5 percent in each quarter.

"The situation continues to be uncertain and the bank is evaluating the situation on ongoing basis. The major identified challenges for the bank would arise from eroding cash flows and extended working capital cycles. The bank is gearing itself on all the fronts to meet these challenges," PNB said in its earnings release.

The bank said it has extended moratorium to SMA/overdue categories of loans, amounting to Rs 51,773.92 crore, and also extended the asset classification standstill benefit to Rs 2851.40 crore worth of loans.

PNB reported a quarterly loss of Rs 697 crore for the quarter ending March compared to a net loss of Rs 4,749 crore a year ago, despite reduced provisions. These included a write back of Rs 271 crore of tax provisions, excluding that the losses before tax would be Rs 969 crore.

With benefits from its merger with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India kicking in during the second half of the year, the bank expects to report "moderate" profits, its managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao said on Saturday.

Overall, PNB provided Rs 4,518 crore towards bad loans in Q4FY20, which is almost half of the Rs 9,153 crore it provided in the same quarter last year. Its net interest income (difference between interest earned through lending and interest paid to depositors) rose 11 percent over the previous year to Rs 4,678 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank stood at 14.21 percent of gross advances in the fourth quarter of FY20, down from 16.3 percent in Q3. Its net non-performing assets (NNPA) reduced to 5.78 percent as on March 2020 from 7.18 percent in the previous quarter.

"We will assess our capital requirement in our next board meeting," Rao said when asked what the bank’s capital need for the year was, adding that the bank is yet to take a call on whether it would tap the markets for funding, or seek capital infusion from the government of India.

On any non-core asset sales lined up during the year, Rao said, "We have a lot of real estate assets after the merger with OBC, UBI. We have identified some parcels of land we can sell later in the year."