PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore
Updated : September 08, 2019 06:35 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put up for sale nearly a dozen non-performing assets (NPA) to recover dues of more than Rs 1,234 crore.
The accounts include Visa Steel, which has irrecoverable dues of Rs 441.83 crore, IndBarath Energy (Utkal) Rs 414.23 crore, Aster Pvt Ltd Rs 113.57 crore and Om Shiv Estates Rs 100.16 crore.
The prospective bidders can evince their interest by September 12.
