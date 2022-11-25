PNB shares hit 52-week high after divestment department gives nod to sale of state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC

Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares hit a 52-week high on Friday after the government's disinvestment department approved the sale of the state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) — India's third largest state-run lender after SBI and Bank of Baroda — received clearance of the government's disinvestment department to exit UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) in single or multiple tranches. The news sent the PNB stock to a 52-week high.

PNB shares jumped by as much as Rs 4.9 or 9.5 percent to Rs 50.8 apiece in early deals on BSE. UTI AMC rose by as much as Rs 50.8 or 7.4 percent to Rs 740.2.

The Finance Ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) approved the divestment in part or in whole, according to a regulatory filing. The proposed transaction requires nod of regulators including SEBI.

PNB aims to realise the gain from its investment in UTI AMC. The timing of the divestment is yet to be finalised, it said.

As of September 30, Punjab National Bank held a 15.22 percent stake in the AMC, whereas State Bank of India , Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held 9.98 percent each. The four promoters together held 45.16 percent in UTI AMC, which is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Funds schemes and provides support to the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

UTI Asset Management Company had a turnover of Rs 1,060.3 crore for the year ended March 2022.