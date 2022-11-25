English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homefinance News

    PNB shares hit 52-week high after divestment department gives nod to sale of state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC

    PNB shares hit 52-week high after divestment department gives nod to sale of state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC

    PNB shares hit 52-week high after divestment department gives nod to sale of state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh  Nov 25, 2022 11:19 AM IST (Published)

    Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares hit a 52-week high on Friday after the government's disinvestment department approved the sale of the state-run lender's stake in UTI AMC.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PNB share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Punjab National Bank (PNB) — India's third largest state-run lender after SBI and Bank of Baroda — received clearance of the government's disinvestment department to exit UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) in single or multiple tranches. The news sent the PNB stock to a 52-week high.
    PNB shares jumped by as much as Rs 4.9 or 9.5 percent to Rs 50.8 apiece in early deals on BSE. UTI AMC rose by as much as Rs 50.8 or 7.4 percent to Rs 740.2.
    The Finance Ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) approved the divestment in part or in whole, according to a regulatory filing. The proposed transaction requires nod of regulators including SEBI.
    PNB aims to realise the gain from its investment in UTI AMC. The timing of the divestment is yet to be finalised, it said.
    As of September 30, Punjab National Bank held a 15.22 percent stake in the AMC, whereas State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held 9.98 percent each. The four promoters together held 45.16 percent in UTI AMC, which is the investment manager to UTI Mutual Funds schemes and provides support to the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
    UTI Asset Management Company had a turnover of Rs 1,060.3 crore for the year ended March 2022.
    PNB shares have rewarded investors with a return of 27.4 percent in the past one month — a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has gained 4.7 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Banking stocksNifty PSU BankPNBPunjab National Bank

    Next Article

    PNB asks customers to update KYC by Dec 12 — Know the process here

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng