PNB Housing will emerge as a better player: Sudhin Choksey

PNB Housing is locked in 20 percent upper circuit for the 2nd day post its fund-raising plans. Sudhin Choksey, Independent Director of CSB Bank and Advisor at West Bridge Capital and Sriram Kalyanaraman, Former MD at National Housing Bank shared their views.

“PNB has a strong position being number four among all housing finance companies. With the kind of capital being infused and Aditya Puri coming on the board, the expectation is that PNB Housing will certainly emerge as a better player than what they have done in the past,” said Choksey.

“Their risk management also should significantly improve with very strong influence of Aditya Puri on board. He would also probably bring strategic vision on to the table. So I think overall with these kind of changes, we can expect that PNB Housing Finance in the coming years should do much better than what they have done in the past,” Choksey added.

“I see good capital coming into the housing finance industry as a whole especially when the industry is at a consolidation stage,” said Kalyanaraman.

“I think Mr Puri will give enough inputs to increase segmental profitability rather than seeing the entire housing loan portfolio as one basket,” Kalyararaman shared.

