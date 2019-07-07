Business

PNB detects Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Updated : July 07, 2019 01:22 PM IST

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it had reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account to the RBI.

The fraud, 'alleging diversion of funds from the banking system' was being reported to the RBI on the basis of the findings of forensic audit and the federal police filing an FIR.