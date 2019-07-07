Business
PNB detects Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel
Updated : July 07, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it had reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account to the RBI.
The fraud, 'alleging diversion of funds from the banking system' was being reported to the RBI on the basis of the findings of forensic audit and the federal police filing an FIR.
Bhushan Power & Steel, one of India's most indebted companies, was among the first 12 companies referred by the RBI to a bankruptcy court for a debt resolution process under the new insolvency law.
