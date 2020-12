State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with itself. The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India (UNI) into PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020.

With this integration, all customers of erstwhile OBC (eOBC) have now migrated to core banking solution (CBS) of PNB wherein they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels like internet banking and mobile banking, the lender said in a release. The ATM switch and terminals also rove smoothly into PNB's network, it said.