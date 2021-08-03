PMJDY accounts grow three-fold from March 2015 to July 2021

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts have grown three-fold (from 14.72 crore in March 2015 to 42.76 crore as on July 21, 2021), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This is undoubtedly a remarkable journey for our financial inclusion program," it mentioned.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana or PMJDY, a national mission for financial inclusion, ensures access to financial services such as banking, remittance, credit, insurance and pension. Through this scheme, every citizen can access all the financial subsidies passed by the government.