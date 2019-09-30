TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

PMC’s exposure to HDIL at 73% of total loan book, says former MD Joy Thomas in letter to RBI

Updated : September 30, 2019 08:19 AM IST

The now-suspended managing director of the crisis-hit PMC Bank, Joy Thomas, has reportedly admitted to the RBI that the bank's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL is over Rs 6,500 crore — four times the regulatory cap or a whopping 73 percent of its entire assets of Rs 8,880 crore.
The admission came in after a board member leaked the actual balancesheet details to the Reserve Bank.
The slum redevelopment focused Housing Development and Infrastructure or HDIL is in the bankruptcy court now after being hit by a severe cash crunch following the failure of some of its key projects in the city.
PMC’s exposure to HDIL at 73% of total loan book, says former MD Joy Thomas in letter to RBI
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV