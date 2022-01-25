PMC Bank branches to operate as Unity Small Finance Bank from today: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said all the branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Ltd will start functioning as branches of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd from January 25, 2022.

"The Government of India has today sanctioned and notified the Scheme for the amalgamation of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd. (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. (USFBL)," the central bank said.

"The amalgamation will come into force with effect from the date of the notification of the scheme i.e. January 25, 2022. All the branches of the PMC Bank will function as branches of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. with effect from this date," the RBI said.

"USFBL is making necessary arrangements to implement the provisions of the scheme. The Scheme of amalgamation notified today envisages takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the USFBL in terms of the provisions of the scheme," the RBI added.