#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence

Updated : January 16, 2020 01:12 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobe and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the high court order to the extent of allowing their release from prison needed to be stayed.
The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL.
PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV