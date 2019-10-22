Business
PMC Bank scam claims fifth life as 73-year-old dies of heart attack
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:44 PM IST
It's been exactly a month since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed banking restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank following reports of widespread corruption in the bank and the ensuing crisis has now claimed its fifth victim.
Bharti Sadarangani, 73, died after a sudden heart attack on Monday afternoon. With no history of heart ailments, family members say over the last few days she had been stressed about her family's vast deposits in the scam-hit PMC Bank.
Her daughter and son-in-law reportedly have deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank.
