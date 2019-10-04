PMC Bank: Enforcement Directorate registers case against key HDIL personnel, Joy Thomas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case in the PMC Bank crisis against against Waryam Singh, former chairman, PMC Bank, Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL and Joy Thomas, suspended chairman of PMC Bank, sources told CNBC-TV18.

On Thursday, Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, directors of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) in the PMC Bank scam.

Properties worth Rs 3,500 crore of HDIL have also been frozen by the EOW, he said. "We arrested the two directors of HDIL after a detailed interrogation," an official said.

PMC Bank used more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans it made, according to a police complaint lodged by officials, in the latest banking fraud case to spook the country's depositors and investors.

On October 3, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased withdrawal limits for depositors from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. "With the above relaxation, more than 70 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance. The Reserve Bank is monitoring the position of the bank and will continue to take necessary steps in the interest of depositors," the RBI said.