PMC Bank crisis: Rs 2,500 crore loan to HDIL reason behind the lender's downfall, says report

A loan of Rs 2,500 crore to real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) — now bankrupt — is the main reason behind the downfall of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, The Times of India reported, citing sources.

The RBI on Tuesday put the lender under restrictions for six months, meaning the lender cannot give fresh loans and accept fresh deposits. Withdrawals have been capped at Rs 1,000 per account. These restrictions are put when there are three consecutive years of adverse supervisory report. The move resulted in chaos outside its branches in the financial capital.

According to the TOI report published on Wednesday, despite the defaults by HDIL on repayments, PMC Bank’s auditors did not classify the loan to the real estate company as an NPA.

“The RBI guidelines in such cases say that the bank must make a provision for the loss. The PMC Bank’s cash reserves stand at around Rs 1,000 crore, well short of the Rs 2,500 crore loan granted to the HDIL,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.