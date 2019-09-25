Finance
PMC Bank crisis: Rs 2,500 crore loan to HDIL reason behind the lender's downfall, says report
Updated : September 25, 2019 09:36 AM IST
The RBI on Tuesday put PMC Bank under restrictions for six months, meaning the lender cannot give fresh loans and accept fresh deposits.
Withdrawals have been capped at Rs 1,000 per account.
The move resulted in chaos outside PMC Bank's branches in the financial capital.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more