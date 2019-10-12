PMC Bank crisis: RBI overhauls reporting system for co-operative banks
Updated : October 12, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Under the new system, all cooperative banks are required to submit their information in a single proforma online on the CISBI portal.
On September 26, RBI had placed a withdrawal limit of Rs 10,000 per six months on all deposits held at the bank.
