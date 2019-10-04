#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
PMC Bank crisis: No mention of real estate loans in lender's 2019 report

Updated : October 04, 2019 08:31 AM IST

Two directors of real estate firm HDIL that set off the massive crisis at the PMC Bank by defaulting on loans worth nearly Rs 6,500 crore have been arrested.
PMC Bank's 2018-19 annual report states its gross NPA at 3.76 percent and net NPA at 2.19 percent.
Its auditors showed doubtful assets as on March 31, 2019 of Rs 26.66 crore only.

