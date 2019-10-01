Business

PMC Bank crisis: Suspended MD Joy Thomas details the anatomy of a fraud

Updated : October 01, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Joy Thomas, the now-suspended managing director of the crisis-hit bank, on Monday admitted to the RBI that the bank's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL stands in excess of Rs 6,500 crore, which comes to a whopping 73 percent of the bank's total loan book, a flagrant violation of norms.

Thomas, in a five-page letter to the central bank on Monday, laid bare the details of how the fraud was perpetuated and the cooperative bank's modus operandi in concealing its wrongdoing for so long.