Business
PMC Bank crisis: Suspended MD Joy Thomas details the anatomy of a fraud
Updated : October 01, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Joy Thomas, the now-suspended managing director of the crisis-hit bank, on Monday admitted to the RBI that the bank's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL stands in excess of Rs 6,500 crore, which comes to a whopping 73 percent of the bank's total loan book, a flagrant violation of norms.
Thomas, in a five-page letter to the central bank on Monday, laid bare the details of how the fraud was perpetuated and the cooperative bank's modus operandi in concealing its wrongdoing for so long.
PMC Bank still remains hopeful of recovering its loans to HDIL.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more