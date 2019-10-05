PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank chairman Waryam Singh in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank.

With the arrest of Singh, all the accused named in EOW’s FIR have been arrested.

Earlier, former managing director of PMC Bank Joy Thomas was remanded to police custody till October 17. Also, the EOW had arrested HDIL directors Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang in connection with the case. They are in police custody till October 9.

The EOW had registered an FIR on Monday against senior officials of HDIL and PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank. The FIR named Singh, Thomas and other senior officials, besides the Wadhawan duo.