PMC Bank case: MCA launches inquiry into HDIL books of accounts
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:48 AM IST
A lookout circular has been issued against the company's managing director Sarang Wadhawan and whole-time director Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan on Monday.
Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said an inspection of HDIL is being conducted by the ministry's field office.
