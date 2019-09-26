PMC Bank case: Former BJP MP, depositors file police complaints against top executives
Updated : September 26, 2019 02:50 PM IST
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya alleged that there was conspiracy between the PMC Bank management and HDIL's owner to loot the depositors.
He said the Reserve Bank of India's administrator should file a criminal complaint against officials concerned of the HDIL and PMC Bank.
The RBI on Tuesday imposed operational restrictions on the PMC Bank. As per the RBI's directions, withdrawals have been capped at Rs 1,000 per account.
