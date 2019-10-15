Business
PMC Bank account holder, a former Jet Airways employee, dies of stroke after attending protest
Updated : October 15, 2019 02:24 PM IST
The crisis in the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank has started to take human toll as Sanjay Gulati, a 51-year-old account holder in the beleaguered bank, died of stroke just hours after attending a protest march of the bank's account holders.
Gulati had deposited his life's savings, amounting to Rs 80 lakh, in the cooperative bank and with the withdrawal limits imposed on the bank's account holders it would have taken years for him to take out the entire amount.
Gulati was earlier employed with Jet Airways, the private carrier which ceased operations earlier this year after failing to clear its dues. He was providing for a special child.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more