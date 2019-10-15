TOP NEWS »

PMC Bank account holder dies of stroke after attending protest

Updated : October 15, 2019 10:08 AM IST

The crisis in the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank has started to take human toll as Sanjay Gulati, a 51-year-old account holder in the beleaguered bank, died of stroke just hours after attending a protest march of the bank's account holders.
Gulati had deposited his life's savings, amounting to Rs 80 lakh, in the cooperative bank and with the withdrawal limits imposed on the bank's account holders it would have taken years for him to take out the entire amount.
Gulati was earlier employed with Jet Airways, the private carrier which ceased operations earlier this year after failing to clear its dues. He was providing for a special child.
PMC Bank account holder dies of stroke after attending protest
