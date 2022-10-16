PM Modi launches 75 digital banking units across India — here's how they will help you

By Anshul

Mini Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech for 2022-23 had announced the setting up of 75 DBUs in 75 districts of the country to commemorate the 75 years of independence of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) across India via video conferencing. The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country and cover all states and union territories.

This will significantly improve banking experience for the citizens and further aid in financial inclusion, while enhancing banking experience for citizens, PM Modi said.

" This is a step towards making the common man's life easier. They will ensure maximum services with minimum digital infrastructure. We are forced on to reform the banking system and financial inclusion," he said.

Commenting on the virtual launch, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said that DBUs will provide end to end digital and small ticket SME loans.

"DBUs will provide services related to government schemes. Banks will be free to engage services of digital business facilities to expand the footprint of DBUs. The physical units will act as a focal point for developing customer awareness for digital facilities," he said.

As part of the Union budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of the 75 DBUs in as many districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country. Eleven banks in the public sector, 12 in the private sector and one Small Finance Bank are participating in the endeavour.

DBUs will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as opening a savings account, account balance check, printing passbook, funds transfer, fixed deposit investments, loan applications, application for credit or debit cards, and bill and tax payments among others.

