Business Plea to release Rs 5L to PMC bank depositors during COVID-19; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand Updated : July 21, 2020 01:00 PM IST PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam. The main petition was to be heard on April 21, but due to the lockdown and limited functioning of the high court it was adjourned to June and then to August 19.