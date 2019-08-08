Business
Piramal Enterprises, TPG may exit Shriram Capital, says report
Updated : August 08, 2019 10:28 AM IST
Advent International, Blackstone Group, CVC Capital, Carlyle Group and Brookfield have placed initial bids to buy around 30 percent in Shriram Capital: report
The share sale by Piramal Enterprises, if it goes through, will result in billionaire Ajay Piramalâ€™s complete exit from Shriram Capital, added the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more