Piramal Enterprises' subsidiary for commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore gets highest rating from Crisil
Updated : July 15, 2019 05:25 PM IST
Ratings agency Crisil has reaffirmed the highest rating, A1+ to Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (PCHFL) for its commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore.
