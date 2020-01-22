Business
Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times
Updated : January 22, 2020 07:45 PM IST
The enthusiastic response by both retail and institutional shareholders is an affirmation of their confidence in Piramal Enterprises's fundamentals.
Piramal Enterprises is far exceeding its commitment to bring in Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of equity in 2019-20.
