#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Updated : January 22, 2020 07:45 PM IST

The enthusiastic response by both retail and institutional shareholders is an affirmation of their confidence in Piramal Enterprises's fundamentals.
Piramal Enterprises is far exceeding its commitment to bring in Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of equity in 2019-20.
Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV