Piramal Capital looking to make buyouts worth $600 million, says report
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:04 AM IST
The group, the report said, is looking to buy stake in DHFL and Altico.
Piramal, along with CPPIB and Goldman Sachs, is looking to buy portfolios of NBFCs to the tune of $500 million to $600 million.
