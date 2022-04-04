PIL in Delhi HC against IndusInd Bank promoters Hindujas; seeks probe into 'fit and proper' status

Public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Hindujas seeking a special investigation team (SIT) into the "fit and proper" status of the IndusInd Bank promoters. The PIL has been filed by Delhi-based tax advocate Mahek Maheshwari.

It has cited dispute within the Hinduja family, allegations of tax evasion through overseas entities, and Bofors kickback case to imply that the Hindujas are not "fit and proper".

The PIL has sought direction from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to disallow promoters "tainted by criminality or financial fraud" to raise stake to 26 percent.

It also sought stay on implementation of Internal Working Group recommendation allowing increase in promoter stake from 15 percent to 26 percent.

It has alleged inaction by the Centre and RBI by allowing "a corrupt scenario in banking sector".