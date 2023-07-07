PhonePe to touch 50 crore lifetime users by Diwali this year: CEO Sameer Nigam

PhonePe has 46.5+ crore registered users as of now. The company said it has digitised 3.5+ crore offline merchants spread across Tier 2,3,4 and beyond, covering 99 percent pin codes in the country.

PhonePe will touch 50 crore lifetime users by Diwali this year, Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fintech firm said at a startup conclave organised by Moneycontrol. He added that people are projecting revenues, not margins, which is a fundamental problem.

"The FOMO model playing out in the fintech sector or every sector is a problem. We don't need a 100 insurtech firms. Being heavily funded has nothing to do with valuation. We have to stop confusing valuation with capital adequacy," Nigam said.

On entry into lending space, he added that they are not doing this to chase a number.

"There is strong results early on in the lending space. We are riding in the economy that's robust and strong. Lending is cyclical and risk profile will change if we grow too fast. Lending should make money. If not, especially during downcycles, you will burn," he said at the conclave.

Recently, fintech firms have been in talks as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely watching the evolving space. Innovations are happening across three elements: time, access and data.

"New innovations brought by fintechs are helping in driving down costs, refocusing products and services and improving customer reach and services. Financial products have been in existence before fintechs were there, what has changed are the delivery channels and speed of offering these products," T Rabi Shankar, Deputy Governor, RBI was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 and has now introduced several Mutual Funds and insurance products. PhonePe was recently recognized as the Most Trusted Brand for Digital Payments as per the Brand Trust Report 2023 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA).

On Thursday, PhonePe announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a simple and seamless settlement experience. The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.