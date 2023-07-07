PhonePe to touch 50 crore lifetime users by Diwali this year: CEO Sameer Nigam

PhonePe has 46.5+ crore registered users as of now. The company said it has digitised 3.5+ crore offline merchants spread across Tier 2,3,4 and beyond, covering 99 percent pin codes in the country.

PhonePe will touch 50 crore lifetime users by Diwali this year, Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fintech firm said at a startup conclave organised by Moneycontrol. He added that people are projecting revenues, not margins, which is a fundamental problem.

"The FOMO model playing out in the fintech sector or every sector is a problem. We don't need a 100 insurtech firms. Being heavily funded has nothing to do with valuation. We have to stop confusing valuation with capital adequacy," Nigam said.

On entry into lending space, he added that they are not doing this to chase a number.