PhonePe, country’s digital payments platform, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive, industry-first domestic multi-trip insurance cover in a strategic partnership with ICICI Lombard. This cover gives 365-days protection at Rs 499.

This unique solution takes a leap forward from traditional travel insurance removing the need to insure every trip separately and will benefit both business and leisure travellers, PhonePe said in a statement.

"The new launch enables a stress-free travel experience for customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country (road, rail and air within the country) right from the time a customer leaves home till the time he/she returns," it added.

For domestic travellers who may be worried about stepping out during the COVID-19 pandemic, this insurance product offers a comprehensive bouquet of benefits that cover losses arising from trip cancellations, home burglary while travelling, missed connecting flights, lost baggage and more, PhonePe said.

The product also caters to the needs of customers who prefer buying domestic travel insurance every time they book a ticket or a cab.

For air travellers specifically, there is a unique feature of trip cancellation due to hospitalisation and up to Rs 1,000 payout for trip cancellation due to government lockdown. In addition to this, it also provides cover against death or hospitalization due to an accident during the journey with a sum assured of Rs 5 lakh, the digital platform said.