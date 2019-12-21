Finance

PFRDA to be sole regulator for all pension products: Government

Updated : December 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST

At present, pensions products are sold by both insurance companies as well as mutual funds, which makes Irdai and Sebi, as the regulators for those products.

In order to encourage more people to join the New Pension Scheme (NPS), he said PFRDA has made the proposal for doubling of the tax deductions under the scheme.