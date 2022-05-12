PFRDA pension scheme membership increased by 23% to 5.23 million

The number of subscribers under the two flagship pension schemes of PFRDA increased nearly 23 percent to over 5.23 crore by April-end 2022. The subscriber base of the two schemes combined was 4.26 crore in April last year, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) data showed.

"The number of subscribers in various schemes under NPS rose to 523.87 lakh by end-April 2022 from 426.75 lakh in April 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.76 percent," it said.

The number of subscribers under APY grew nearly 30 percent to 3.65 crore by April this year. The rest 1.58 crore subscribers belonged to various categories under NPS — the pension scheme which mainly caters to the government sector and corporate sector employees.

APY is mainly targeted towards providing a social security benefit after retirement to those who work in the unorganised sector and form a large chunk of employment in the country.