PFRDA chairman highlights direct engagement with corporate HR and NPS growth outlook

In a recent statement, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Deepak Mohanty shed light on several key developments related to the National Pension System (NPS) and its engagement with corporate entities. He said that PFRDA is engaging directly with corporate Human Resources (HR) departments.
This initiative aims to enhance awareness and participation in the NPS among employees of various organisations. By forging direct connections with HR personnel, the PFRDA seeks to simplify the enrolment process and provide employees with a clear understanding of the benefits associated with the NPS.
While the NPS has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, the PFRDA Chairman cautioned against unrealistic expectations regarding the pace of AUM expansion. Traditionally, there was an anticipation that NPS AUM would double every two years. However, with the substantial increase in the base over time, the Chairman suggested that the rate of growth might moderate.
Addressing concerns about certain states opting for one-time pension schemes, the Chairman clarified that this decision would not significantly impact the NPS AUM. Contributions made to the NPS are irrevocable, meaning that funds already invested in the system cannot be withdrawn due to changes in state-level pension schemes.
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 1:24 PM IST
