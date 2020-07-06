Finance PFC, REC disburse Rs 4,842 crore to power discoms under Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme Updated : July 06, 2020 03:51 PM IST Out of Rs 33,226 crore loan sought from PFC, REC by state discoms, Rs 20,574 crore loan to states has been sanctioned. Uttar Pradesh has shown interest to take loans of Rs 21,185 crore and Karnataka Rs 7,250 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply