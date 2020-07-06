PFC, REC disburse Rs 4,842 crore to power discoms under Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme

The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd have so far disbursed Rs 4,842 crore to state power distribution companies (discoms) under the recently launched liquidity infusion scheme by the central government, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The discoms have requested for Rs 33,336 crore loan from PFC and REC, of which Rs 20,574 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 4,842 crore disbursed to discoms of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, sources added.

On May 13, the Central government had launched Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme for state discoms funded by PFC and REC to reduce its payables to power generation and transmission companies.

Other states which have sought loans or expressed intent include Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Telangana, J&K, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh discoms alone have sought a loan of about Rs 21,185 crore, Karnataka and Telangana about Rs 7,000 crore each and Rajasthan about Rs 4,000 crore.

The states have to guarantee loans taken by discoms under the scheme, and give certain undertakings to avail the loan.

Discoms of Tamil Nadu and Bihar have sought for relaxation of the working capital limits under the UDAY scheme, which restricts working capital to 25 percent of revenue in the previous year.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that the Ministry of Power is discussing ways to relax working capital limits for states seeking liquidity to reduce their financial obligations and losses. A cabinet note is being discussed for the relaxation of rules.

“Some issues on liquidity infusion scheme have been discussed with states for discoms. The States have requested for inclusion of outstanding beyond March 31, 2020, low interest on loan and relaxation of eligibility criteria. The ministry is working to ensure the issues are resolved, will expedite the eligibility criteria issue soon,” RK Singh, Minister for Power had said on July 3, 2020.

The liquidity infusion scheme is being funded by PFC, REC for Rs 90,000 crore in two tranches.

In the first trance Rs 45,000 crores will be available for loan. The states seeking loan in the first tranche will have to enable digital payments for electricity bills and submission of outstanding power bills, dues from state departments, and subsidy for monitoring purposes.