People's Bank of China invests in ICICI Bank through QIP

Updated : August 18, 2020 01:15 PM IST

The People's Bank of China signed a cheque of Rs 15 crore in the private bank under the qualified institutional placement (QIP)
The other prominent investors in the fundraising were the Government of Singapore, Morgan Investment and Societe Generale.
As per a BSE filing by ICICI Bank, only three investors were allotted more than 5 percent of the equity shares offered in the issue.
