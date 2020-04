(This story has been updated with a statement from HDFC)

China's central bank People's Bank of China now owns a 1.01 percent stake in housing finance major Housing Development Corporation Limited . The figure is reflected in the latest quarterly shareholding pattern of the company disclosed to the stock exchanges.

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry told CNBC-TV18 that the PBOC is an existing shareholder and had owned 0.8 percent in the company earlier. The disclosure has been made now since the stake has hit the 1 percent regulatory threshold. The 1.01 percent stake translates into 1.75 crore shares.

Between the first week of February and the last week of March, HDFC's share price plunged 41 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 2500 to a 52-week low of Rs 1473. Its last traded price was Rs 1701.25.

In 2014, PBOC had picked up stakes in many high profile Italian companies during the Eurozone debt crisis, when outlook on Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain were the bleakest.

PBOC had picked up over 2 percent each in Italy's largest insurer Generali and car market Fiat. It had also bought stakes in oil and gas firm Eni and utility major ENEL.

Prior to that, in 2007, PBOC had picked up a 0.46 percent stake in BG Group, Britain's third largest gas producer.

Central banks increased their holdings of equities beyond $1 trillion last year as they sought to diversify their reserves away from low-yielding bonds, according to a Bloomberg report, quoting a survey by research group OMFIF.

Monetary authorities boosted their allocation of equities to 10% of their reserves despite recent market volatility and a quarter of them said they plan to purchase more stocks in the next two years, the report further said.

During the quarter, other major foreign institutional investors Government of Singapore Investment Corporation and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund marginally cut their stake in HDFC.

GOSIC held 5.58 crore shares at the end of the March quarter, 16 lakh shares less than what it held at the end of the December quarter. Invesco held 5.74 crore shares at the end of the March quarter, 25 lakh shares less than what it held at the end of the December quarter.