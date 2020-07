People across geographies and zones have now realized the importance of health insurance as concerns around uncertainties related to COVID-19 and heavy medical costs have magnified, according to Max Bupa survey.

Consumers are now keen to purchase comprehensive health covers as a protection against new-age diseases like coronavirus, the survey said.

As per zone-specific trends, north India stands out by being proactive in gathering information about the pandemic.

"About two-third of the people are aware of coronavirus coverage in their policies (current and intended) in north India and are prompt in making enquiries at early stages of the disease outbreak," the survey said.

On the other hand, finances are centric to most of the concerns of West India.

27 percent of people have experienced mental stress on thoughts of arranging finances in case any family member contracts coronavirus in west India, according to the survey.

There is a regret in 27 percent people for not having a thorough coverage of new-age diseases in their policies. Currently, majority of them (71 percent) are worried about family members contracting the disease.

concerns around personal and family’s health expenses are more prevalent in South India.