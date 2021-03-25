Penetration of high sum insured health policies rises to 35%, says survey Updated : March 25, 2021 11:47 AM IST The penetration of high sum insured policies i.e. Rs 1 crore cover has grown to 35 percent compared to 2 percent in 2019, according to a survey by Policybazaar. This clearly shows how awareness around high sum insured covers has picked up, the report said. Published : March 25, 2021 11:47 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply