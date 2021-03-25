Penetration of high sum insured health policies rises to 35%, says survey

The penetration of high-sum insured policies, i.e., Rs 1 crore cover has grown to 35 percent compared to 2 percent in 2019, according to a report by Policybazaar.

It clearly shows how awareness around high sum insured covers has picked up, the report said.

Given three months into 2021, the report stated that the average share of Rs 1 crore health plan bookings as of now stands at 12.5 percent compared to 9 percent in 2020. In June 2020, the share of high sum insured policies went up to 35 percent from 15 percent in May, due to fear of COVID-19 and rising hospitalization costs.

The report added that the age group of 30-40 holds the highest share in buying the high sum insured policies (Rs 1 crore), i.e., 55 percent. Out of this, only 13 percent have pre-existing diseases and 87 percent have no pre-existing disease.

Out of the total health insurance policies sold on the Policybazaar website, 35 percent share is for the policies with a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh and 11 percent is for Rs 10 lakh cover, while the share for those with Rs 1 crore cover stands at 15 percent, the survey revealed.

"The year 2020 was like none other. It was a year that not only saw a small virus change the world that we live in but also changed our perceptions about the importance and need for health insurance. Hospitals bills went up to a minimum of 25 lakh and people with a lower heath cover were helpless. To address these concerns, there are several Rs 1 crore health insurance plans available in the market at a very nominal price those of which provide overall comprehensive coverage to the customers," the report said.

According to Policybazaar, the policies that witnessed a lot of traction on its website are Max Bupa, Care Health Insurance and Aditya Birla Capital.