Penetration of high sum insured health policies rises to 35%, says survey

Updated : March 25, 2021 11:47 AM IST

The penetration of high sum insured policies i.e. Rs 1 crore cover has grown to 35 percent compared to 2 percent in 2019, according to a survey by Policybazaar.
This clearly shows how awareness around high sum insured covers has picked up, the report said.
