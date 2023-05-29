PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023

The latest transaction has taken the number of PE deals for the first five months of the year to five, against six such deals during the same period last year. According to data from Grant Thornton Bharat, the average deal size for the year so far stood at $268 million, against $784 million for the same period last year.

With Warburg Pincus acquiring a controlling stake in Vistaar Finance, the value of a complete buyout by private equity (PE) firms for the year so far has touched $1.34 billion in 2023.

Some of the other key deals in this vein include Advent's purchase of 50.1 percent in Suven Life Sciences from the Jasti family for $770 million and Brookfield Asset Management's purchase of a 51 percent stake in Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions for $305 million.