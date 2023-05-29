English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homefinance NewsPE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023

    PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023

    PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Yoosef K  May 29, 2023 9:41:56 PM IST (Updated)

    The latest transaction has taken the number of PE deals for the first five months of the year to five, against six such deals during the same period last year. According to data from Grant Thornton Bharat, the average deal size for the year so far stood at $268 million, against $784 million for the same period last year.

    With Warburg Pincus acquiring a controlling stake in Vistaar Finance, the value of a complete buyout by private equity (PE) firms for the year so far has touched $1.34 billion in 2023.

    The latest transaction has taken the number of PE deals for the first five months of the year to five, against six such deals during the same period last year. According to data from Grant Thornton Bharat, the average deal size for the year so far stood at $268 million, against $784 million for the same period last year.
    Some of the other key deals in this vein include Advent's purchase of 50.1 percent in Suven Life Sciences from the Jasti family for $770 million and Brookfield Asset Management's purchase of a 51 percent stake in Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions for $305 million.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X