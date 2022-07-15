PolicyBazaar owner's stock sheds one-third of value in 3 months — here's what the market is worried about

PB Fintech shares have fallen almost 7 percent in three back-to-back sessions. The stock of Gurugram-based PB Fintech — the parent of insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar — lost one-third of its value in the past three months in a gradual retreat since a strong debut on Dalal Street last year.

As of Friday's closing price, the PolicyBazaar stock changed hands at a discount of 46.5 percent to the upper end of its IPO price range.

What's ailing the stock?

Though many analysts believe PB Fintech is well-placed to benefit from the rising insurance penetration in the country, others are more sceptical about loss-making new age businesses.

Analysts are tracking any changes in rules applicable to insurers closely. Insurance regulator IRDAI is yet to take a decision on mandatory disclosure of commissions on policy documents — a move proposed by two panels with an aim to boost transparency and reduce mis-selling.

The panels — formed by the regulator — have suggested making it mandatory for insurers to disclose the commission paid on a policy. Additionally, insurance aggregators and agents should disclose the commission received on individual insurance policy documents.

General insurance firms, for instance, are permitted to pay a 15 percent commission and incentive or reward of up to 4 percent of the annual premium on health and motor policies.

The proposed changes are aimed at making clear the exact incidence of commission in the total premium paid towards a policy. Such a move will also ensure the commission paid by insurers to aggregators is within the permissible limit.

PB Fintech earns the lion's share of its revenue from online aggregation and broking services.

PB Fintech 's management aims to return to profitability in the next 1-2 years.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in April, PB Fintech Founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya said the company does not invest in fixed capacity but does incremental investing.

He also said the company has always been margin-positive in its core areas.

